UPDATE: Situation in Rochester still developing, armored law enforcement vehicles on scene
UPDATE: Situation in Rochester still developing, armored law enforcement vehicles on scene

IMG_5463.JPG

Several Racine County armored law enforcement vehicles and officers carrying long guns were in the area surrounding the Rochester Public Library and Rochester Village Hall Friday afternoon for what the Racine County Sheriff's Office described as a "critical event."

ROCHESTER — The Racine County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post at around 1:15 p.m. today warned the public of a "developing critical event" in Rochester. The post warned locals to stay away from the area of the library, 208 W. Spring St., which is in a residential neighborhood near Rochester Village Hall.

Multiple Racine County armored vehicles were seen in the area, as were several other law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance parked in the library's parking lot. Deputies were seen carrying long-guns.

Deputies are at a developing critical event in Rochester, WI. near the Library. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Racine County Sheriffs Office on Friday, January 22, 2021

Police radio scanner reports indicate that deputies are looking for a known male suspect in that area. Those living nearby are reportedly being told to "shelter in place."

IMG_5443.JPG

A Rochester Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was among the emergency vehicles in the residential area surrounding Rochester Public Library, 208 W. Spring St., at 2 p.m. Friday following reports of a "critical incident" in the neighborhood.

At 2:15 p.m., the public information officer of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a text: "This is still a developing situation."

Although some streets in the area were blocked off, traffic along Spring Street was continuing unabated.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available. 

