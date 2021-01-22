UPDATE: Situation in Rochester still developing, armored law enforcement vehicles on scene

ROCHESTER — The Racine County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post at around 1:15 p.m. today warned the public of a "developing critical event" in Rochester. The post warned locals to stay away from the area of the library, 208 W. Spring St., which is in a residential neighborhood near Rochester Village Hall.

Multiple Racine County armored vehicles were seen in the area, as were several other law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance parked in the library's parking lot. Deputies were seen carrying long-guns.

Police radio scanner reports indicate that deputies are looking for a known male suspect in that area. Those living nearby are reportedly being told to "shelter in place."

At 2:15 p.m., the public information officer of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a text: "This is still a developing situation."

Although some streets in the area were blocked off, traffic along Spring Street was continuing unabated.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available.

