CALEDONIA — A large presence of law enforcement responded Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. to the 4800 block of Crystal Spring in Caledonia, which is a cul-de-sac just northwest of Highway 38 and 31.
Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said Caledonia Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. The responding officer encountered the alleged suspect, who was armed with an edged weapon. The suspect confronted the officer, Larsen said, and the officer fired shots.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged suspect was still on scene as of 6:15 p.m. and police were not releasing any information about the status of the individual.
Racine Police are assisting Caledonia with the investigation.
A Journal Times reporter responded to the scene, but no additional information was immediately available.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
