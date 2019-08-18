{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A large presence of law enforcement responded Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. to the 4800 block of Crystal Spring in Caledonia, which is a cul-de-sac just northwest of Highway 38 and 31.

Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said Caledonia Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. The responding officer encountered the alleged suspect, who was armed with an edged weapon. The suspect confronted the officer, Larsen said, and the officer fired shots. 

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged suspect was still on scene as of 6:15 p.m. and police were not releasing any information about the status of the individual. 

Racine Police are assisting Caledonia with the investigation. 

A Journal Times reporter responded to the scene, but no additional information was immediately available. 

