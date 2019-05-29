{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two Racine teens have been arrested for last week’s fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jose Angel Padilla.

Deshawn D. Ellison, 17, of the 1000 block of Main Street, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Christopher Webster, 18, of the 3300 block of Osborne Boulevard, was reportedly arrested too, and may be charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to the Racine Police Department, although no formal charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

Police are considering both Webster and Ellison as suspects in the shooting, and both are currently being held in Racine County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 22, Racine Police investigators were dispatched to the area near the intersection of 12th and Center streets after a single gunshot was heard. When they arrived, they saw an unresponsive male, later identified as Angel, lying in the grass and sidewalk near a residence.

A witness spoke with police and said that he and Webster were with Angel in a nearby basement. The witness said he owed his friend $5, but only had a $20 bill, so the witness and Angel went to get change.

When they got to the top of the stairs, the witness said Angel was standing near the doorway when two unknown males came out from inside the doorway of the residence. One of the males reportedly said, “Oh yeah,” and shot Angel in the back. Angel later died from his injuries.

On Friday, a Crime Stopper tip came in that named Ellison as Angel’s shooter. Police showed the witness a photo lineup and he reportedly also identified Ellison as the shooter.

Ellison, a student at Case High School, was taken into custody by Racine and Mount Pleasant police while at school.

Webster is also a Case High student, according to police.

Police say that Ellison initially denied being at the residence, then later admitted that he was. Ellison also told police it was a robbery attempt, but later changed his story and said it was retaliation for a previous robbery that Angel committed against Ellison; however, no property was taken from Angel.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ellison remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for June 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

On May 22, Webster was charged in Racine County with possession of open intoxicants as the passenger in a motor vehicle.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

