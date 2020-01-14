UPDATE: Report of person shot near golf course by Park High School; students inside safe

RACINE — Police responded Tuesday afternoon after a male was reportedly shot in the leg near Park High School, 1901 12th St. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police did not immediately release the name or age of the victim, or indicate if he was a student.

The call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident reportedly happened in the 2300 block of 12th Street, west of the school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Park High was placed on lockdown, said Stacy Tapp, the school’s communication director. “Students and staff inside the building are safe,” she said.

Tapp said it appears the person was shot near Washington Park Golf Course, not right outside the school. Police have yet to confirm the exact location of the shooting, but said in a news release that preliminary information indicates the incident did not occur on school property.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, no one was in custody in the incident.

“The investigation by the Racine Police Department is ongoing,” said Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby, the department’s public information officer.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 1