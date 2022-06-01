UPDATE: Referendum to raise taxes in order to hire 11 more Racine cops to go before the voters

RACINE — The issue of restoring 11 positions to the Racine Police Department eliminated in 2020 will go to the voters, but the debate during Tuesday’s special meeting of the city council exposed what could be a more pressing issue.

The council voted 9-5 to put a property tax hike on the Aug. 9 ballot in order to fund public safety.

Aldermen Alicia Jarrett, Jeff Coe, Melissa Kaprelian, CJ Rouse and Henry Perez all voted against the measure. Alderman Terry McCarthy was excused.

The 3.53% hike would increase the tax levy by $2 million in 2023 plus an additional $150,000 per year, every year after to pay for increases in salary and benefits.

Approximately $1.5 million would fund the 11 officers, their training and benefits.

The balance would pay for other public safety measures, which were not detailed.

For a homeowner with a home assessed at $135,000, the tax increase would represent approximately $71.55 per year. As of 2022, the average residential assessment in the city was $135,000.

The city council cut 11 positions from the RPD in 2020 due to budget constraints primarily brought on by 2011 state legislation that restrains municipalities from increasing property taxes. No one was fired from the RPD at the time since those positions were unfilled, but the capped number of officers was reduced.

The 2011 levy limit legislation tied a city's ability to raise taxes to net new construction. For Racine, which has seen little development, the legislation created a structural deficit in which every budget cycle something has to be cut to make ends meet as the cost of doing business increases, a problem the city's administration has repeatedly brought up in recent years.

Alderman John Tate II, the president of the city council, said if people wanted to know who was defunding the police, they could look to the state legislature. He spoke in favor of the referendum that would allow the public to have a say in whether there would be an increase in officers at the police department.

At issue

Aldermen Rouse and Perez said they have heard from constituents who felt they could not bear the cost of a property tax increase, especially coming after the city increased other fees for services in the last budget cycle.

The annual increase in the U.S. cost of living is at a 40-year high, surging 8%, driven in part by the high price of fuel.

Perez, a retired Miami police officer, said he has heard from constituents on fixed incomes, such as retirees, who say they cannot afford an increase in property taxes.

Tate countered that the vote before the council was not for raising property taxes directly, but whether the matter should be put to the ballot and left to the voters to decide.

Kaprelian said it looked like the council was shifting the issue to the public rather than tackling it themselves.

Fewer cops

It does not appear, however, that the loss of 11 officers in 2020 was the department’s most pressing issue.

Assistant Police Chief Alex Ramirez was on hand to discuss the fact the department is down 20 officers, due primarily to the fact people are leaving at a faster rate than they can be replaced.

He said the department has experienced a high rate of retirements and was looking at two more retirements at the end of the week.

Ramirez explained it takes a long time to recruit and train new officers; though, they have been able to hire some experienced officers who do not need to attend the law enforcement training academy.

He added sending recruits to the academy has challenges because they cannot send them whenever it is convenient, as trainee sessions only occur twice a year; and secondly, there are only so many available slots.

Ramirez stressed the importance of having an attractive benefits package to aid in recruitment.

When asked if the department would rather have a better benefits package or the 11 new officers, he said they needed both, but the benefits package would better address the most pressing issue: recruitment and retention.

ARPA

Despite the fiscal constraints imposed by the state, the city has experienced some buoyancy due to $46 million in received in ARPA funding.

Kathleen Fischer, finance director, told the council that using the one-time ARPA funds to hire police officers was a bad idea because those funds go away in 2025, but the salaries of the 11 officers will still have to be paid.

Three area Republican legislators — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester; state Rep. Bob Wittke, of Wind Point; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a retired Racine police officer — called on the mayor to spend ARPA money to hire more officers. Mayor Cory Mason later told The Journal Times he would be open to that idea if he was assured that the state would help paying for those officers in 2025.

Perez, in contrast, appeared to support using the ARPA funds to hire police officers. He argued it would allow the police department to act immediately and not have to wait to see if the referendum passed and the funds to be realized in 2023.

However, as Assistant Chief Ramirez noted, the department is still trying to hire and train 20 officers, so the hiring of an additional 11 officers would come in the future at best.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.