EAST TROY — A Franklin man has been charged in connection to the alleged killing of men from Racine and Milwaukee and leaving their bodies in a burn pit in rural Walworth County.
The suspect, 43-year-old Matthew J. Neumann of the 9400 block of South 29th Street, has been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse. Two men who reportedly worked for Neumann have been reported as missing since Jan. 2, according to police.
The victims had not yet been positively identified as of Tuesday, but Assistant Chief Kevin Magno of the Franklin Police Department confirmed that one victim was from Racine and the other was from Milwaukee.
Finding the bodies
According to the criminal complaint, a woman saw what appeared to be a lifeless body in Neumann's truck at his home on Jan. 2. Police said that another witness said they heard Neumann say he had shot someone "over a pack of squares" — referencing a pack of cigarettes.
That night, Neumann reportedly returned to his home smelling heavily of diesel fuel.
On Jan. 2, police in Franklin and Milwaukee began investigating a report of arson, in which it was found that a Ford F250 pickup had been set on fire on a Milwaukee street. On Jan. 11, investigators found a bullet hole in the burned vehicle, which had been identified as belonging to Neumann.
Surveillance footage from a Mukwonago Home Depot shows Neumann purchasing charcoal, lighter fluid and wood on Jan. 3, according to police. More lighter fluid, charcoal and a door were purchased from Home Depot by Neumann and another man on Jan. 4, police said.
Police said that they searched Neumann’s home in Franklin, his business (Spot Free Cleaning, located at 8581 S. 27th St. in Franklin), and land he reportedly used for hunting in the Town of East Troy in the W2000 block of County Road J, located west of Lake Beulah and a little over seven miles west of the Racine County line.
On Jan. 10 at the East Troy property, a burn pit was found with the "heavily charred" remains of two individuals inside, according to police. A witness reported a fire occurring at the residence on either Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators believe that the victims were employed by Neumann’s business, and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office said that the bodies appeared to belong to men between the ages of 23 and 41, which reportedly fits the description of the two missing men.
Franklin Police said that they are being assisted in the investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, Town of East Troy Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Social media posts, criminal history
On Nov. 1, 2018, a photo of a Nazi symbol was posted to Neumann’s Facebook page. The symbol is the “sig rune,” the insignia of the Schutzstaffel, also known as the SS and “Hitler’s personal bodyguards.”
Another photo on Neumann's Facebook page shows him posing in front of a Harley-Davidson logo with a filter that says "proud to be a metalhead." Another photo shows Neumann fishing, overlaid with filters of an American flag and President Donald Trump, giving a thumbs up.
On Dec. 22, a man from Greendale made a Facebook post that accused Neumann of stealing two trailers.
Court records show that Neumann has been convicted of multiple drunken driving offenses and had been forced to pay money back to the Department of Workforce Development related to unemployment checks.
In 2016, Neumann was found guilty of endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse. That same year, he was convicted of receiving stolen property.
Milwaukee media reported that Franklin Police seized 60 guns from Neumann's home after the 2016 weapons charges.
Spot Free Cleaning has reportedly been closed since the end of 2018, and Neumann appears to have been selling tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cleaning and mechanical equipment through his Facebook page.
No ties to Closs case
Last week, posts on social media erroneously connected this investigation to the search for Jayme Closs, the western Wisconsin teen who was kidnapped on Oct. 15 after her parents were murdered. Closs escaped that same day as those posts, which were quickly debunked by investigators tied to the Closs case.