RACINE — Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo’s blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, 0.182 percent, when he allegedly crashed his truck and injured a woman on Dec. 17, according to state records.
The Journal Times received the results through an open records request filed with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, which conducts blood-alcohol tests for the state.
Stulo's blood sample, which was reportedly taken more than two-and-a-half hours after the crash occurred, was reported as received by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene on Dec. 27 — 10 days after the crash. That was the same day The Journal Times first published a story about the incident after receiving an anonymous tip about the crash.
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said that it completed its test on Jan. 2 and reported the results the following day.
A hearing for noncriminal forfeiture charges against Stulo — for inattentive driving, failure of occupant to notify police of accident and for refusing an intoxication test — is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. He is not legally required to appear in court for that hearing.
However, criminal charges had not been filed against Stulo as of Wednesday. Kenosha Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees said that she expects to file charges sometime next week.
"There’s a slight delay in reports going from one jurisdiction to another," Drees explained in an email.
Stulo’s defense attorney, Patrick Cafferty, said Wednesday that he and his client do not have any comment at this time.
‘A few beers’
According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Stulo failed a field sobriety test after he reportedly crashed his truck into a parked car on State Street, injuring a woman just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.
The arresting deputy reported that Stulo had a “strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath" and that he refused a blood test, meaning that a warrant had to be acquired before his blood could legally be taken. A blood sample was eventually collected at Ascension All Saints Hospital after 10:40 p.m.
Stulo said he had “a few beers with waters in between beers” at a bar before getting behind the wheel the day of the crash, according to the incident report.
Stulo is 42 years old. According to the Sheriff's Office, he weighs 200 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
Possible charges
Possible charges for causing injury while operating under the influence (OWI) and hit-and-run involving injury were listed in the incident report, since Stulo reportedly drove approximately 600 feet away from the scene of the crash before pulling over.
An eyewitness, George Gayton, told law enforcement and The Journal Times that it appeared Stulo’s truck had broken down, which is what caused him to pull over.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that Stulo admitted that he was looking at his phone when the crash occurred.
Stulo was placed on paid administrative leave after the crash, according to the Racine Police Department.
Police Chief Art Howell said in an email, “When responding to officer conduct issues where public trust could be weakened or compromised, it is procedurally appropriate to place members under investigation on administrative leave during the fact-finding process. Similar to members of the general public, however, sworn officers are entitled to due process.”
Attorneys weigh in
Jamie Pagac, an attorney with the Brookfield-based Kim & Lavoy law firm, said that the speed in which charges are filed in OWI cases varies “on a case-by-case basis.”
“I don’t see consistency across the board,” Pagac said. “The goal is to get charges out fast … but sometimes it takes longer.”
Patrick Stangl, a Madison-based attorney who specializes in OWI defense, said that "it is very common" for an OWI charge to be filed before blood results are returned.
In Racine County, it is common for charges to be filed within days of a crash occurring.
For example, William Schafer, 55, of Burlington, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury on Dec. 26, one day after he allegedly crashed into a tree in Yorkville.
A 97-year-old passenger reportedly suffered a broken femur, broken hip and ruptured aorta after Schafer crashed on the afternoon of Christmas Day, according to a criminal complaint. If he’s found guilty, it would be the third time Schafer has been convicted of OWI.
