UPDATE: Racine Police say brain found at Myers Park "not consistent with a human brain"

RACINE — A brain found wrapped in foil Tuesday morning at the beach at Samuel Myers Park was deemed "not consistent with a human brain," according to a Thursday morning email from Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.
"At this time it is unsure what type of animal it is," Melby added.
According to Melby, officers were dispatched to the beach off 11th Street at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after the items were discovered by a passerby.
Flowers and money were also reportedly found in the package.
The discovery was announced on the Racine Uncensored Facebook page and was posted by James Senda, who said in the posting that he made the discovery.
