 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Racine Police say brain found at Myers Park "not consistent with a human brain"
featured

UPDATE: Racine Police say brain found at Myers Park "not consistent with a human brain"

{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigating discovery of brain-like object at Myers Park

What appears to be a brain, wrapped along with flowers and money, was reportedly found just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at Samuel Myers Park near Gateway Technical College's Racine campus. Police are investigating.

 James Senda

RACINE — A brain found wrapped in foil Tuesday morning at the beach at Samuel Myers Park was deemed "not consistent with a human brain," according to a Thursday morning email from Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.

"At this time it is unsure what type of animal it is," Melby added.

According to Melby, officers were dispatched to the beach off 11th Street at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, shortly after the items were discovered by a passerby.

Flowers and money were also reportedly found in the package.

The discovery was announced on the Racine Uncensored Facebook page and was posted by James Senda, who said in the posting that he made the discovery.

+6 IN PHOTOS: Protest Monday night at Kenosha County Courthouse

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News