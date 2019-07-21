RACINE — A 39-year-old Racine man was shot in the head just after 3 a.m. Sunday and died the same day at Froedtert Hospital of Wauwatosa, according to Racine police.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, at 3:06 a.m. Racine Police responded to the 1900 block of Mead Street for a report of someone being shot. A man was located with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then to Froedtert via Flight for Life. He was first reported to be on life support, but at 3 p.m. police reported the man had died.
The investigation was active as of Sunday. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: July 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Savannah R. Hamilton
Savannah R. Hamilton, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, disorderly conduct.
Angelina M. Correa-Biddle
Angelina M. Correa-Biddle, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor J. Klingbeil
Trevor J. Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory C. Kott
Cory C. Kott, South Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Maxine R. Lopez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maxine R. Lopez, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony J. Sullivan, Milwaukee, possession of THC.