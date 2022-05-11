UPDATE: Racine man killed in Tuesday night shooting identified as a father of five

RACINE — A father of five was killed and two others were shot on Racine's north side Tuesday night, a night that included multiple reports of shots being fired, the Racine Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning.

The man who died has been identified by his fiancée as Kvonte Kidd-Ellis Sr., 30. He had two daughters and three sons, the oldest of them being 13 years old. His youngest child, KiArah, was born three months ago.

No arrests or suspects have been reported. Those who were shot have not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

Kidd-Ellis was found by first responders in front of a home on the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

In messages to The Journal Times, Kidd-Ellis' fiancée, Nisha Bostick, said she was out of state at the time of his death; as of Wednesday afternoon, she was still trying to make it home to Wisconsin from Texas.

Gunfire

The 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is south of Kewaunee Street, north of Albert Street and about three blocks west of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32).

There was a strong police presence in that area Tuesday night after the shootings, with dozens of evidence markers being placed on the street and on sidewalks, bullets seen in the street, and officers taking statements from witnesses.

Later in the night, two other men arrived at Ascension All Saints Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, the RPD reported; one had been shot in the abdomen and leg, the other in the shoulder and back.

The man shot in the shoulder and back was treated at the hospital and released by morning, the RPD reported. The other's wounds were more serious, and he was taken via Flight for Life to a Milwaukee area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Other shots fired reports that did not yield any reported injuries included near the intersection of Marquette and Albert streets and on the 1500 block of MLK Drive, just north of where the deadly shooting was.

Both of those men were also shot on the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox of the RPD confirmed.

The Tuesday shootings came as summer temperatures arrive in southeastern Wisconsin. Wednesday saw the highest temperatures recorded in the area so far in 2022, surpassing 80 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time this year.

Police are asking witnesses to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app. The investigation remains ongoing.

