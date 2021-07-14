Update provided on the investigator who killed gas station shooter Tuesday in Franksville

YORKVILLE — The identity of Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia has been released by the Racine Co…
CALEDONIA — The Racine County Sheriff's Office provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the condition of the undercover investigator who shot and killed the man who killed 22-year-old Anthony Griger at the Pilot gas station in Caledonia Tuesday.
The investigator, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, has not been identified by name. He is said to be recovering in Ascension All Saints Hospital.
According to the release Wednesday, he is "recovering from multiple gunshot wounds which fractured several bones in the area of his pelvis. The investigator’s injuries are non-life threatening."
The release concluded: "The Sheriff’s Office wishes their friend and colleague a speedy recovery, and we appreciate the support from our community."
Tuesday evening, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said of the investigator: "I've had the opportunity to work with him for, for almost 21 years, shoulder-to-shoulder on many cases. And I can tell you he is an outstanding investigator. He's done a great job in bringing some of the most ruthless criminals to justice in our community."
The shooter has been identified as John R. McCarthy of Hartland.