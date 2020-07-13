UPDATE: Police vehicle shot multiple times while investigator was sitting inside, RPD says

According to an all-points bulletin issued at around 12:55 p.m. on police radio frequencies, the suspect who fled was a male in his 20s who is known to law enforcement. While fleeing, the man got into "an older white vehicle" driven by a woman that fled the scene, headed southbound on Lockwood Avenue.

After the man fled, law enforcement reportedly responded to at least two locations the man was known to frequent, including on Washington Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Police were also seeking a 1999 white Pontiac Bonneville that may have been involved in the incident. It may have a purple stripe painted on it.

At the same time events were unfolding on 11 Street, just up the hill and to the east on Pearl Street, U.S. Marshals in military gear and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents were obsevred at a home in the 1000 block of Pearl Street taking two men into custody. The Journal Times put out calls to Racine Police, the ATF and the Marshals Service to see if there was a possible connection to the incident on 11th Street.