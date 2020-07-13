UPDATE: Police vehicle shot multiple times while investigator was sitting inside, RPD says

RACINE — A Racine Police Department car "was struck several times" by gunfire while an investigator sat in the vehicle after a "civil disturbance" between two individuals turned violent early Monday afternoon, according to the Police Department.
The shooting began at around noon Monday.
According to police Lt. Adam Malacara, a member of the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit, while conducting an investigation, was sitting in a squad car in the 1400 block of 11th Street, east of South Memorial Drive and west of Washington Avenue.
Then, according to police, a "civil disturbance broke out" in the neighborhood. "The parties both brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire," an email from Malacara stated.
The vehicle was shot and the officer reported sustained several scratches from the shattered glass, but suffered no serious injuries.
The investigator then got out of the vehicle and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, "at which point one party ran and the other dropped their handgun and was taken into custody," according to police.
Police stated that the officer never fired a shot in the incident.
The investigation was still considered ongoing and police as of Monday afternoon were still searching for the individual who fled.
According to an all-points bulletin issued at around 12:55 p.m. on police radio frequencies, the suspect who fled was a male in his 20s who is known to law enforcement. While fleeing, the man got into "an older white vehicle" driven by a woman that fled the scene, headed southbound on Lockwood Avenue.
After the man fled, law enforcement reportedly responded to at least two locations the man was known to frequent, including on Washington Avenue and Memorial Drive.
Police were also seeking a 1999 white Pontiac Bonneville that may have been involved in the incident. It may have a purple stripe painted on it.
At the same time events were unfolding on 11 Street, just up the hill and to the east on Pearl Street, U.S. Marshals in military gear and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agents were obsevred at a home in the 1000 block of Pearl Street taking two men into custody. The Journal Times put out calls to Racine Police, the ATF and the Marshals Service to see if there was a possible connection to the incident on 11th Street.
Racine Police have not yet confirmed why those federal agents were nearby. In an email received at 2:07 p.m., U.S. Marshals Spokesman Robert O'Connor said that the Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force was assisting "the Racine Police Department respond to a shooting incident earlier today. The shooting incident is being investigated by the Racine Police Department."
This marks at least the second time this month that U.S. Marshals have been active in Racine.
On July 1, U.S. Marshals were seen swarming a vehicle on Lathrop Avenue. The next day,O'Connor said in an email that one of its task forces was "assisting the Racine Police Department attempt to locate a wanted fugitive." The Racine Police Department never replied to a request for comment about that incident.
Police are asking those with information related to the incident to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
