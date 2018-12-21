RACINE — A veteran officer with the Racine Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after firing his gun at a wanted suspect. According to police, at the time the shot was fired on Thursday, the suspect was driving a vehicle directly toward the officer.
The officer was not injured and neither the suspect — who is a male and was considered a "known wanted party" by the RPD — nor his vehicle had been located as of 2 a.m. Friday morning, police said.
The officer-involved shooting occurred at 8:23 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, police said.
Police reported that, as the officer exited his squad car on Boyd Avenue, the suspect entered his vehicle and accelerated toward the officer.
The officer then fired at the vehicle, which fled the scene, police said. A description of the vehicle was not included in the press release, which was issued Friday morning.
The officer is a 5-year veteran of the Racine Police Department and is set to remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said in the news release.
To share information regarding this incident, police are encouraging citizens to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or send a text starting with the letters "RACS" to 274637 (CRIMES).
