RACINE — A police investigation followed an early Tuesday morning fire at 1205 Geneva St.
Racine firefighters doused a fire at a four-family dwelling that was called in at 4:08 a.m. and considered extinguished at 5:24 a.m., according to Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins. He said the fire damaged the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.
Perkins declined to say, while the investigation proceeded, whether everyone had gotten out safely.
The Racine Police Department sent its Major Crimes Unit vehicle to the scene, and Perkins later referred questions to the Police Department because it was a police investigation.
As of about 4 p.m., Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said police were executing a search warrant, and investigators were still at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.