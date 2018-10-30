Try 1 month for 99¢
house fire 1205 Geneva St.

Racine firefighters doused a blaze at 1205 Geneva St., a four-family structure, early Tuesday morning. Officials reported that the fire caused damage to the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A police investigation followed an early Tuesday morning fire at 1205 Geneva St. 

Racine firefighters doused a fire at a four-family dwelling that was called in at 4:08 a.m. and considered extinguished at 5:24 a.m., according to Racine Fire Department Division Chief Jeff Perkins. He said the fire damaged the first and second floors, exterior and rear porch.

Perkins declined to say, while the investigation proceeded, whether everyone had gotten out safely.

The Racine Police Department sent its Major Crimes Unit vehicle to the scene, and Perkins later referred questions to the Police Department because it was a police investigation.

As of about 4 p.m., Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said police were executing a search warrant, and investigators were still at the scene. 

 

