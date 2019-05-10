RACINE — Police said they are investigating the death of two people found dead in a home in the 2600 block of 19th Street as a potential murder/suicide, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said in a release issued Friday afternoon.
At 6:50 a.m. Friday, police responded to the scene after a child called police indicating that shots were being fired inside the home, Malacara said during a press conference outside of Racine Police headquarters Friday afternoon.
When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of two individuals — a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. The two were an estranged couple, Malacara said. Police later confirmed that after preliminary investigation, that the incident is being investigated as a possible murder/suicide.
Two of the couples' children were also found in the home. Malacara said the children are safe and uninjured. “We are all very happy that the kids are safe,” Malacara said. “We worry about them.”
The Racine Police Department has classified the shooting as a homicide, but said they are not actively searching for a suspect. In the home, two guns were recovered, with the possibility of a third, Malacara said. Police also confirm they have responded to calls at this house in the past.
Out of respect for the families involved, Racine Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims. Wisconsin State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.
Malacara said this incident is not connected to the arrest of 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha on Thursday. Fuller was found in the 2000 block of Blake Avenue.
An unlucky coincidences
David Huppenbauer, a maintenance technician working for a property developer, said this is the second day that he has gone to work near an active police scene.
On Thursday, Huppenbauer was assigned to complete flooring work on 37th Avenue in Kenosha, not far from where the fatal shooting of Juga took place.
On Friday, he was responding to an apartment building at the corner of 19th Street and Flett due to hot water issues in a building. The building is right next to the scene of Friday's homicide.
"The scene in Kenosha looked exactly like this," Huppenbauer said.
