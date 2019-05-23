You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking alert
Fire update

Update: Police identify man killed in Tuesday fire

  • 1 min to read
Try 3 months for $3
Fatal Coolidge Avenue fire

A Racine fire investigator looks into the remains of the home at 2527 Coolidge Ave. from an aerial ladder Tuesday while other investigators confer at ground level. The home was the site of a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning and left 55-year-old Steve Eschmann and a dog dead.

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The man that died Tuesday's in a fire on the city's south side has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Eschman, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara announced Thursday.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a report of a structure fire with flames reaching through windows on three sides of the home, according to Police and Fire Department news releases. 

When firefighters got the blaze under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and a dog. On Wednesday, Racine Police said that the fire does not appear to be suspicious. 

No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss, with an estimated $130,750 in damage. The Racine Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News