Update: Police identify man killed in Tuesday fire

RACINE — The man that died Tuesday's in a fire on the city's south side has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Eschman, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara announced Thursday.
At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a report of a structure fire with flames reaching through windows on three sides of the home, according to Police and Fire Department news releases.
When firefighters got the blaze under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and a dog. On Wednesday, Racine Police said that the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss, with an estimated $130,750 in damage. The Racine Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.