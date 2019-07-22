RACINE — Police have released the identity of the Racine man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
The shooting victim was identified as 39-year-old Vontrell Turner, according to a Racine Police news release issued Monday morning.
According to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, at 3:06 a.m. police responded to the 1900 block of Mead Street for a report of someone shot. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, then to Froedtert via Flight for Life. He was initially reported to be on life support, but at 3 p.m. Sunday, police said that Turner had died.
Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7773.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
