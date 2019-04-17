Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The name of the man found deceased near Downtown Racine Wednesday morning has been identified as 44-year-old Daniel Braznell, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara announced Wednesday afternoon.

Racine Police said Braznell was known to be homeless and had medical issues which may have caused his death. He also had a history of drug use, Malacara said, but it unknown whether drugs were a factor in his death.

Witness finds body

At around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Heller said she had just planned to make a quick stop at her office, located at the former site of the CBR Foundation building in the 200 block of Ninth Street, when she turned the corner and saw a man slumped over near a fence in a secluded area of the parking lot.

Unsure if the man was alive or not, Heller quickly contacted authorities. Her cell phone call log showed she made the call at 8:21 a.m. Minutes later, she said rescue personnel arrived and quickly determined that the man was dead.

"It was almost surreal," Heller said.

Neighbors in the area said that they heard nothing suspicious overnight. 

An autopsy on Braznell will be conducted Thursday, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said Wednesday afternoon.

