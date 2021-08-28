UPDATE: One dead in shooting outside Durand Avenue hair salon, 'no active threat' remains

MOUNT PLEASANT — One man is dead after being shot outside a Mount Pleasant hair salon Saturday afternoon, law enforcement has confirmed.

The alleged shooter surrendered to police, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, an eyewitness account and video from the scene show.

“There is no active threat to the community, this incident was a matter between two individuals,” the Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a news release late Saturday afternoon.

Shooting

Police responded to Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., just after 2:34 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, one man was taken into custody at gunpoint; he was not resisting and allowed himself to be handcuffed while he was on his knees in the street near the salon, according to Facebook Live video.

Simultaneously, first responders performed CPR on a person on the pavement in the parking lot who had been shot.