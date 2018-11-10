Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police news

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man was in critical condition and another driver hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 Saturday morning.

Mount Pleasant Police reported that it responded, along with the South Shore Fire Department, at approximately 7 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of highways 20 and V.  A caller said there were multiple injuries, and one of the vehicles was on fire.

Upon arrival officers found that a 31-year-old man, a Mount Pleasant resident, was driving a Honda Civic westward on Highway 20 while a 34-year-old woman from Racine was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southward on Highway V. The westbound Honda entered the intersection of highways 20 and V and struck the Mitsubishi. 

Police said the Honda came to rest in the southwest ditch where it caught fire. Several citizens who police called “Good Samaritans” pulled the unconscious driver out of the burning car before police arrived.

The Honda driver was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and was in critical condition as of 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The Mitsubishi driver was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The crash closed eastbound Highway 20 for nearly four hours.

Police did not believer driver impairment was a contributing factor in the crash, and no citations had been issued as of Saturday afternoon. The crash remained under investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the reconstruction of the accident.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
2
3
11
6

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments