UPDATE: New details emerge in hit-and-run of man using snow blower in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man who turned himself in for a hit-and-run crash in Union Grove that injured a man late Friday evening has been formally charged, and authorities have released additional information about the incident.

James O. McKnight, 43, of the 100 block of Chelsea Lane, is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.

McKnight appeared in court Wednesday and was assigned a $3,000 cash bond. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, online records show.

According to the criminal complaint and the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

At 11:44 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to help a 27-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while snowplowing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A neighbor called 911 after he heard a loud "thud" come from outside his home. When he went outside, he found his neighbor, the victim, lying on the ground at the end of his driveway.