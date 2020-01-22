UPDATE: New details emerge in hit-and-run of man using snow blower in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man who turned himself in for a hit-and-run crash in Union Grove that injured a man late Friday evening has been formally charged, and authorities have released additional information about the incident.
James O. McKnight, 43, of the 100 block of Chelsea Lane, is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.
McKnight appeared in court Wednesday and was assigned a $3,000 cash bond. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, online records show.
According to the criminal complaint and the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 11:44 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of South Colony Avenue (Highway 45) to help a 27-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while snowplowing.
You have free articles remaining.
A neighbor called 911 after he heard a loud "thud" come from outside his home. When he went outside, he found his neighbor, the victim, lying on the ground at the end of his driveway.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the back of his head that required stitches and minor injuries to his neck, back and left leg. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and later released.
Damaged pieces of the suspect vehicle, described by the victim as a black SUV, were found at the end of the driveway. Using a broken side view and serial number, the investigator was able to determine the piece came from a 2015 GMC Sierra or 2015 Chevy Silverado.
On Monday, McKnight told a Sheriff's Office deputy that he was in the area of the crash at the time of the collision. He said that visibility was bad and he heard a "thump" while driving, but thought he had hit an animal and did not stop.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph P LaRose
Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
James O McKnight
James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavontae R Booker
Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Michael J Carlson
Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.