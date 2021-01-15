UPDATE: Neighbors say woman still alive after being shot in the chest in College Avenue building Friday morning

Killing in Kenosha

Kenosha's third homicide in just the first 15 days of January was reported Friday morning; neighbors say it was a targeted hit.

According to neighbors, a car with at least two men inside turned onto the street from 22nd Avenue and parked. Minutes later, the victim, a 28-year-old man, walked on foot around the corner from 22nd and began walking east on 61st Street. As he walked past the parked car, neighbors said, someone inside rolled down a window and called the man over.