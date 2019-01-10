RACINE — A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue.
At about 4:32 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Police Department received a call of a shots-fired incident and found the victim in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no one was reported in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
The alley the man was found in allows vehicles access to homes on the east side of Hickory Grove Avenue. To the west of the alley is Case Avenue and to the north is DeKoven Avenue. The alley ends two blocks south at 21st Street.
Linda Liscomb, whose home on Case Avenue abuts the alley, said that she was woken by the sound of multiple gunshots at around 4:30 a.m.
Liscomb added that, although gunshots aren't heard in the area very often, they aren't particularly rare either.
"Every couple months. They are more common in the summer," she said.
Police have not released any information about the victim besides his age.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.