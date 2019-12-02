Update: 2nd Waukesha high school locked down after another report of a student with a gun

After a student allegedly brought a gun to Waukesha South High School and was shot by a police officer in a classroom on Monday morning, City of Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called it “a terrifying day.” Later in the day, a different student allegedly brought a gun to Waukesha North High School.

It was the second lockdown for a Waukesha high school in less than 4 hours, adding to the terror felt by hundreds of families, and underlying fear as the frequency of school shootings increases.

“For the citizens of Waukesha, I know this was a terrifying day for many students and parents,” Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said Monday morning, before the report of the student at North High.

Lockdown at South

A 17-year-old Waukesha South High School student was shot by a school resource officer after he allegedly pointed the gun at an officer, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said during a news conference Monday morning.

Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., is located about 11 miles north of the Tichigan area of Racine County.

At 10:17 a.m. Monday, the Waukesha South school resource officer was informed by a student that a 17-year-old male student had brought a handgun to school, Jack said.