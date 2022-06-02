UPDATE: Multiple people shot at Graceland Cemetery; Ascension All Saints Hospital on lockdown

Quote "You can't even bury your loved ones."

RACINE — Multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon during a burial in Graceland Cemetery.

The public is being asked to avoid the area in West Racine.

In an alert at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, the Racine Police Department said "At 2:26 p.m., there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated."

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting, is on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" following the shooting, an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said. The cemetery's property abuts the hospital's.

Hospital lockdown According to a statement from an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson, this is what Thursday's lockdown entailed and was enacted because of the following: "The safety of our associates, patients, visitors and providers is our top priority. Due to a situation offsite, increased security measures have been put in place at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Patients are still able to keep previously scheduled appointments and the emergency department is currently accepting patients. However, out of an abundance of caution, the number of open entrances into the hospital has been reduced and additional security screenings have been implemented."

At the hospital

Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King, who died Friday, May 20, after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot. The state investigation into the fatal police shooting is ongoing.

One woman outside the hospital's emergency room said her daughter had been shot and was being treated inside. "I can't even go to a funeral," the woman said, describing the moments of the shooting as "like a movie."

Another woman said "You can't even bury your loved ones."

Both of those women outside the hospital declined to share their names, for fear of their own safety.

Many children — King was a father of four — were in attendance at the funeral. The mother of one of the children told The Journal Times that three of the children were at the burial and that they all "are OK ... Just shaken up."

The scene

Several streets in the area have been blocked off.

Law enforcement officers could be seen inside the cemetery soon after the shooting, interviewing witnesses and standing near the white casket carrying King's body, resting aboveground near the hole it appears it was supposed to have been placed in. K-9s were also searching the area.

Multiple casings and evidence markers littered Lathrop Avenue, between Haven Avenue and Graceland Boulevard. Evidence markers could also be seen within the cemetery.

Area residents said they heard 20-30 shots. One woman said "it sounded like firecrackers."

Park High School students were released 10 minutes later than normal, due to the nearby crime scene, “once law enforcement assured school leaders that it was safe to do so,” Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp wrote in an email.

Reports on the police/fire scanner (which no longer includes reports directly from the Racine Police Department but still has reports from other area agencies for first responders) indicate that Racine Fire Department Chief Steve Hansen is being called in.

Mount Pleasant Police officers and Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies have also responded to the scene.

Cops

Following pressure from Racine area Republican legislators, Alderman Henry Perez, himself a retired Miami police officer, called for his fellow City Council members and the mayor to immediately spend federal stimulus funds to increase staffing of the Racine Police Department rather than waiting for voters to possibly approve a $2 million referendum in August.

"Can we wait any longer to fund our police?" Perez wrote on Facebook. "Fund now and use the ARPA money!!! I am calling you out City Council!!!"

City administration says that spending the money now likely wouldn't translate to more officers on the street for at least a year, and there's no guarantee the city could keep those new officers on staff when the American Rescue Plan Act expires at the end of 2024.

Six new RPD officers were sworn in Wednesday, bringing the department's total staffing of active sworn officers to 171, eighteen short of the budgeted cap of 189.

From Jan. 1, 2018-May 20, 2022, more than 80 officers have left the department, including 42 retirements. Eleven of those 42 have come in 2022.

And from Jan. 1, 2018-May 20, 2022, the RPD has hired a total of 61 officers.

Running for their lives Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they were nearly shot. About 10 minutes after a funeral procession had gone by, they said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit. Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He could only hope his brother, Kellyn Foster, was safe and following him; he was. They both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn't get hurt. "This has got to stop," Brantley said of the gun violence.

