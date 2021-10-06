UPDATE: More information released on pair of fights at Horlick

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released more information related to a pair of fights Tuesday at Horlick High School, leading to a large law enforcement response.
The RPD responded to Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive, to assist a school resource officer at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The school resource officer had broken up a fight between two female students in the school’s cafeteria. As the officer was escorting one of the girls from the area, the officer was assaulted by a sibling of the student. The officer did not sustain any serious injury.
Video shared on social media from inside a Horlick hallway shows a school resource officer grabbing one student, falling to the floor, then pointing a Taser at other students who had moved in on the SRO; one of the students the Taser was pointed at appeared to be throwing punches. Another video showed someone being taken away on a stretcher.
At the same time, another unrelated fight broke out between two students but was quickly broken up by school staff. These disturbances prompted a larger police presence.
Racine rescue personnel were requested to treat a school staff member who sustained an injured wrist.
Racine Police investigators are interested in information anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.