UPDATE: More information released on pair of fights at Horlick

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released more information related to a pair of fights Tuesday at Horlick High School, leading to a large law enforcement response.

The RPD responded to Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive, to assist a school resource officer at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The school resource officer had broken up a fight between two female students in the school’s cafeteria. As the officer was escorting one of the girls from the area, the officer was assaulted by a sibling of the student. The officer did not sustain any serious injury.

Video shared on social media from inside a Horlick hallway shows a school resource officer grabbing one student, falling to the floor, then pointing a Taser at other students who had moved in on the SRO; one of the students the Taser was pointed at appeared to be throwing punches. Another video showed someone being taken away on a stretcher.

At the same time, another unrelated fight broke out between two students but was quickly broken up by school staff. These disturbances prompted a larger police presence.