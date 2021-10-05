UPDATE: Monroe Avenue quiet Tuesday amid homicide investigation

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide that allegedly took place Monday night on Monroe Avenue.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The RPD responded to 1009 Monroe Ave. to investigate a possible home invasion in progress at 10:04 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The news release did not indicate whether the man died from his injuries, as in commonplace in RPD news releases regarding homicides. Reached Tuesday afternoon by telephone, neither RPD officials nor the Racine County Medical Examiner's office would confirm the victim's status.
No one is in custody in reference to the shooting, according to the news release. This is an active investigation, police said.
By Tuesday afternoon, the neighborhood was quiet and devoid of a police presence. The Journal Times spoke with multiple neighbors, but none said they witnessed anything that happened the night prior.
Investigators are interested in information the public may have about the homicide. Witnesses or citizens with information may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 4
Today's mugshots: Oct. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arthur L Leavelle
Arthur (aka Bird Lee Bird) L Leavelle, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Molly M Leiner
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Michael J Stulo
Michael J Stulo, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Damarion Taylor
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.
Darrol E Taylor
Darrol E Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Vicky L Gal
Vicky (aka Rose Howard) L Gal, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Sabino A Garcia
Sabino A Garcia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jasmine J Gonzales
Jasmine J Gonzales, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.