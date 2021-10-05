 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Monroe Avenue quiet Tuesday amid homicide investigation
alert top story
MONROE AVENUE, RACINE

UPDATE: Monroe Avenue quiet Tuesday amid homicide investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
1009 Monroe side

The green house in the foreground is at 1009 Monroe Ave., where a 31-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Monday night, the Racine Police Department said in a news release. By early Tuesday afternoon, the neighborhood had returned to normal and no crime scene tape could be seen.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide that allegedly took place Monday night on Monroe Avenue.

The RPD responded to 1009 Monroe Ave. to investigate a possible home invasion in progress at 10:04 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The news release did not indicate whether the man died from his injuries, as in commonplace in RPD news releases regarding homicides. Reached Tuesday afternoon by telephone, neither RPD officials nor the Racine County Medical Examiner's office would confirm the victim's status.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one is in custody in reference to the shooting, according to the news release. This is an active investigation, police said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the neighborhood was quiet and devoid of a police presence. The Journal Times spoke with multiple neighbors, but none said they witnessed anything that happened the night prior.

Investigators are interested in information the public may have about the homicide. Witnesses or citizens with information may call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

On Monday, the FBI unveiled a report showing a 30 percent increase in homicides in 2020. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello looks into the bureau's numbers that show a steep increase in gun violence amid the growing pandemic.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News