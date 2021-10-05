UPDATE: Monroe Avenue quiet Tuesday amid homicide investigation

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating a homicide that allegedly took place Monday night on Monroe Avenue.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

The RPD responded to 1009 Monroe Ave. to investigate a possible home invasion in progress at 10:04 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The news release did not indicate whether the man died from his injuries, as in commonplace in RPD news releases regarding homicides. Reached Tuesday afternoon by telephone, neither RPD officials nor the Racine County Medical Examiner's office would confirm the victim's status.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one is in custody in reference to the shooting, according to the news release. This is an active investigation, police said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the neighborhood was quiet and devoid of a police presence. The Journal Times spoke with multiple neighbors, but none said they witnessed anything that happened the night prior.