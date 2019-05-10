Try 3 months for $3
Shots fired on 19th Street

Police were on scene in the 2600 block of 19th Street Friday morning, following a report of shots fired in the area at approximately 6:50 a.m.

 ALYSSA MAUK, alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Police found two people dead in a home in the 2600 block of 19th Street, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed Friday.

Police say at 6:50 a.m. Friday, police responded to the scene after a child called police indicating that shots were being fired inside the home, Malacara said during a press conference outside of Racine Police headquarters Friday afternoon. 

When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of two individuals — a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. The two were an estranged couple, Malacara said.

Two of the couples' children were also found in the home. Malacara said the children are safe and uninjured. “We are all very happy that the kids are safe,” Malacara said. “We worry about them.”

The Racine Police Department has classified the shooting as a homicide, but said they are not actively searching for a suspect. In the home, two guns were recovered, with the possibility of a third, Malacara said. Police also confirm they have responded to calls at this house in the past.

Out of respect for the families involved, Racine Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims. Wisconsin State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.

Malacara said this incident is not connected to the arrest of 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha on Thursday. Fuller was found in the 2000 block of Blake Avenue. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

