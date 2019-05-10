RACINE — Police found two people dead in a home in the 2600 block of 19th Street, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara confirmed Friday.
Police say at 6:50 a.m. Friday, police responded to the scene after a child called police indicating that shots were being fired inside the home, Malacara said during a press conference outside of Racine Police headquarters Friday afternoon.
When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of two individuals — a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. The two were an estranged couple, Malacara said.
Two of the couples' children were also found in the home. Malacara said the children are safe and uninjured. “We are all very happy that the kids are safe,” Malacara said. “We worry about them.”
The Racine Police Department has classified the shooting as a homicide, but said they are not actively searching for a suspect. In the home, two guns were recovered, with the possibility of a third, Malacara said. Police also confirm they have responded to calls at this house in the past.
Out of respect for the families involved, Racine Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims. Wisconsin State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation.
Malacara said this incident is not connected to the arrest of 15-year-old Martice Fuller, who was taken into custody Friday morning in Racine in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga in Kenosha on Thursday. Fuller was found in the 2000 block of Blake Avenue.
Today's mugshots: May 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A. Bartelson
Thomas A. Bartelson, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, hit and run, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gabriel C. Bernal
Gabriel C. Bernal, 3400 block of 17th St., Racine, first-degree reckless homicide, manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than or equal to three grams), first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Akeem W. First
Akeem W. First, 1500 block of South St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, stalking resulting in bodily harm, obstructing an officer.
Kendall D. Holliday
Kendall D. Holliday (a.k.a. Frank Smith), 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie St., Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater St., Racine possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Francisca L. Martinez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisca L. Martinez, 1600 block of Prospect St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property with felony domestic abuse, disorderly conduct with felony domestic abuse.
Mackenzie M. Pauly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mackenzie M. Pauly, Port Washington, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession with drug paraphernalia.
Elaine Rodgers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elaine Rodgers, 5100 block of Admiralty Ave., Racine, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Bryan L. Tello
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bryan L. Tello, Burlington, physical abuse of a child.
Bianca Lattice Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bianca Lattice Wilson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Walter J. Wilson Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Walter J. Wilson Jr., 1800 block of W. 6th St., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Tyrone A. Earle
Tyrone A. Earle (a.k.a. Tyrone Stronghorse, Little-T Anthony), 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Avion J. Howland-Salinas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Avion J. Howland-Salinas, 2400 block of 16th St., Racine, resisting an officer.
Melissa M. Johnson
Melissa M. Johnson, 2000 block of Center St., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jayvon A. Mcfarling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jayvon A. Mcfarling, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Rodolfo V. Salinas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodolfo V. Salinas, 1800 block of N. Main St., Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Christopher Silva
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher Silva, 1400 block of Liberty St., Racine, resisting an officer.
Lucas John Steffenson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas John Steffenson, Union Grove, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of the grounds of a school.
