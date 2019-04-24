BURLINGTON — Police say that a 56-year-old Waterford man is suspected of drunken driving after a three-car crash left three people injured Tuesday night at the intersection of the Burlington bypass and Pine Street.
The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. at the south Burlington city limits and involved three vehicles: a Ford pickup, a Chevy Tahoe SUV that was pulling a boat on a trailer and another SUV, the make of which could not be confirmed as of late Tuesday. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe had to be extricated, Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota reported.
There was one person in each vehicle and all three drivers had to be transported to area hospitals, Vrchota said.
As of Wednesday, authorities had not released the name of the suspect, nor disclosed what vehicle he was driving or if he was injured.
Investigators discovered open intoxicants in the man's vehicle and he admitted to drinking before the accident, according to a press release from City of Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson. The man has one prior alcohol-related conviction, Anderson said.
Two Flight for Life helicopter ambulances were called to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, presumably to transport patients to regional trauma facilities.
One patient was transported by ground ambulance to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.
Crews from the Town of Burlington Fire Dept., City of Burlington Fire Dept., Burlington Rescue Squad, Rochester Fire Company and Medix Ambulance Service responded to the scene, along with area law enforcement. Officials were still on the scene investigating as late as 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kansasville Fire and Rescue crews stood by with an ambulance at the City of Burlington firehouse while Burlington Rescue crews were on the call.
Today's mugshots: April 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to distribute between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Sonya A. Bunville
Sonya A. Bunville (aka Karen Szabo), 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, felony theft by false representation ($2,500-$5,000).
Tony N. Esparza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tony N. Esparza, of Milwaukee, theft of movable property ($10,000-$100,000).
Philip E. Fraley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Philip E. Fraley, 6500 block of Anforest Lane, Mount Pleasant, theft in a business setting of more than $100,000.
Joseph P. Karoses IV
Joseph P. Karoses IV, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, hit-and-run involving injury, reckless driving involving injury.
Kvonte Lashaun Kidd Ellis
Kvonte Lashaun Kidd Ellis, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude and officer, resisting an officer by failing to stop a vehicle, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Angel J. Montelongo Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angel J. Montelongo Jr., 2400 block of Layard Avenue, operating while intoxicated as a fifth or sixth offense.
Thomas J. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J. Nelson, 200 block of East 4 Mile Road, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincente Escalon Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Vincente Escalon Perez, five counts of felony bail jumping.
James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek
James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek (aka James Hendricks), 25000 block of 107th Street, Trevor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan L. Reed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Boulevard, theft of movable property (special facts), criminal damage to property
Gregory L. Wells III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Lashawn Wells III (aka X Lashawn Bub, Bub Lashawn Wells), 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Yankuiel Yadian
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yankuiel Yadian, West Palm Beach, Florida, retail theft $500-$5,000.
Frank Edward Zitka Sr.
Frank Edward Zitka Sr., 1400 block of Autumn Drive, felony bail jumping (six counts).
Damian K. Allison
Damian K. Allison, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel Antonio Carambot
Gabriel Antonio Carambot (aka Gabriel Carambot-Rivera), 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Darryl D. Downs
Darryl D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Elijah L. Hattix
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah L. Hattix, 1700 block of North Main Street, criminal damage to property.
Dylan James Kraft
Dylan James Kraft, 4600 block of Olive Street, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrion Rajae Piearson Walker
Terrion Rajae Piearson Walker, of Plainfield, obstructing an officer.
Damya C. Randall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damya C. Randall, Chicago, possession of THC.
Alejandro H. Salazar Sanchez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro H. Salazar Sanchez, 4000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Lashaunda S. Varner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lashaunda S. Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, disorderly conduct.
