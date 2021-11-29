 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UPDATE: Man suffered non-life threatening gunshot injury after being shot Sunday on Rapids Drive

  • 0

RACINE — One man suffered a wound that was not life threatening after being shot Sunday night, the Racine Police Department reported. It was the only reported injury in three shots fired incidents the department said it responded to in the weekend following Thanksgiving.

No information regarding the man who was shot Sunday was shared, other than he's an adult and the shooting occurred at a residence on the 1300 block of Rapids Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Chad Melby, the RPD's public information officer, said in an email "There are no suspects in custody at this point. Investigations are ongoing."

More than anything else, Monique West misses her oldest son's smile. Ty'Rese West was killed with two bullets to the head on June 15, 2019 by a Mount Pleasant police officer who had tried stopping the 18-year-old for riding a bike without a light after 1 a.m. near Racine, Wisconsin. Video by Adam Rogan More reporting on JournalTimes.com

Saturday night, the RPD responded to two other shots fired incidents.

The first was at 7:15 p.m. on the 700 block of 13th Street. According to Melby: "Several casings were located and an occupied house was struck.  No persons were injured."

Then, less than an hour later, officers responded to the 500 block of 16th Street. There, "An unoccupied residence was struck and several casings were located," Melby said. "No persons were struck."

This story when originally published incorrectly stated the severity of the injury sustained by the man shot Sunday due to incorrect information provided to The Journal Times. This story is now correct.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French minister heads to Caribbean territories to defuse tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News