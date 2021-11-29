UPDATE: Man suffered non-life threatening gunshot injury after being shot Sunday on Rapids Drive

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local…

RACINE — One man suffered a wound that was not life threatening after being shot Sunday night, the Racine Police Department reported. It was the only reported injury in three shots fired incidents the department said it responded to in the weekend following Thanksgiving.

No information regarding the man who was shot Sunday was shared, other than he's an adult and the shooting occurred at a residence on the 1300 block of Rapids Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

Sgt. Chad Melby, the RPD's public information officer, said in an email "There are no suspects in custody at this point. Investigations are ongoing."

Saturday night, the RPD responded to two other shots fired incidents.

The first was at 7:15 p.m. on the 700 block of 13th Street. According to Melby: "Several casings were located and an occupied house was struck. No persons were injured."

Then, less than an hour later, officers responded to the 500 block of 16th Street. There, "An unoccupied residence was struck and several casings were located," Melby said. "No persons were struck."

This story when originally published incorrectly stated the severity of the injury sustained by the man shot Sunday due to incorrect information provided to The Journal Times. This story is now correct.

