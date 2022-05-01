UPDATE: Man shot multiple times Friday in Racine is now in stable condition

RACINE — An adult man who was shot multiple times on Friday was taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee. As of Saturday, he was reported to be in unstable condition but was reported to be stable Sunday.

The Racine Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Crossridge Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Friday on the report of shots fired.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said upon their arrival, officers spoke with several individuals and a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle leaving the area.

Officers learned the vehicle was heading to ER with the gunshot victim.

According to Wilcox, the victim and driver were uncooperative with the investigation. No suspects were identified.

There were no other reported injuries.

