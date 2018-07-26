RACINE — The man who was shot Wednesday night is expected to live, according to a Racine Police news release issued Thursday.
At 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 11th Street for reports of someone shooting a gun in the area. A witness told The Journal Times she heard at least four shots just prior to police being called to the scene.
Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, and eventually taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa due to his injury, which police say is not expected to be life threatening.
As of Thursday, police said no one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Does Racine even have an ER anymore? Everyone ends up going to Froedert.
I am sure the guy shot is very cooperative....???? I was just walking down the street and ......
