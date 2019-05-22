RACINE — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday night as a result of a shooting near the intersection of 12th and Center streets, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
Officers and paramedics responded to the scene at about 8:15 p.m. and performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to Ascension Hospital, but ended up dying as a result of his injuries, according to the police.
Police were not releasing the name of the victim as of Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection and most of the 1200 block of Center Street, south of the intersection, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. About a dozen officers were seen outside of a home and a vacant building on the southeast corner of the intersection.
One man was observed being led away from the scene in handcuffs by two Racine Police officers before being driven away in a police vehicle.
Officers were observed interviewing neighbors, many of whom had exited their homes after police arrived. The Journal Times spoke with several people in the area who said they had not witnessed the incident or heard gunshots.
To share information regarding this incident with investigators, call 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.