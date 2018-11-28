Try 1 month for 99¢
Submitted photo

RAYMOND — The man found dead on a rural Raymond highway Tuesday night was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Keith D. Brown, 61, was found  on 76th Street (Highway U), just north of Seven Mile Road, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was reportedly pulseless and not breathing, and was determined to be deceased.

During the autopsy, it was discovered that Brown's cause of death was a result of multiple blunt force trauma resulting from a hit-and-run vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is “aggressively” following up on all leads and information. Those with information are asked to call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-636-3323.

