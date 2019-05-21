PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 19-year-old man shot outside a Pleasant Prairie restaurant Monday is dead, and police were still searching for suspects as of Tuesday night.
Police identified the victim Tuesday afternoon as Khaled M. Alchaar from Pleasant Prairie.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which is at 10366 77th St. and fronts Highway 50, at 8:45 p.m., according to Randy Myles, Pleasant Prairie assistant police chief.
Myles said Alchaar was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and taken to nearby Froedtert South's St. Catherine's Medical Center, where he later died. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.
Alchaar lived in an apartment complex about a half-mile from the restaurant, Police said.
Police swarm area
Dixie Lee Nelson of Kenosha said she was working as a server at the restaurant Monday night when she heard a commotion outside — she said she thought she heard a shot and screaming — and soon after saw police lights outside.
“The police had the whole area surrounded, and I don’t mean just the restaurant, the whole area,” she said. “It couldn’t have been more than minutes before the entire area was surrounded.”
She said it appeared an ambulance was held at the back of the restaurant until police cleared the area outside.
According to police scanner traffic at the time of the shooting, the shooter may have fled into woods or bushes near the restaurant.
“From everything I gathered, it was considered an active shooter situation because they had no idea where the shooter fled to,” Nelson said.
Nelson said police — some in regular uniforms with guns drawn, some in tactical gear with rifles — came into the restaurant to search.
“They had everyone standing up against the wall with their hands against the wall and all patrons sitting with their hands above their heads,” she said. “They went car-by-car with dogs. They ran every plate in the parking lot.”
She said people inside were frightened. “I had three tables at the time. Two people were crying; one was praying,” she said, adding that the restaurant was on lockdown for hours as police searched the area.
Myles said police believe the shooting Monday was not random.
“This appears to be isolated incident. There is no danger to the public,” Myles said. “I would say there is no indication that this was a random act. What precipitated it we’re still working on.”
Alchaar was active on social media selling used cars through an online marketplace.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477. Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to arrest earn up to a $1,000 reward and can be made anonymously.
Today's mugshots: May 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle M. Bennett-King
Michelle M. Bennett-King, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, child abandonment, neglecting a child.
Shirley V. Blackwell
Shirley V. Blackwell, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Anthony I. Chambliss
Anthony I. Chambliss, 2400 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Devontia M. Cruse
Devontia M. Cruse, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, hit and run, obstructing an officer.
Cortez A. Hudson
Cortez A. Hudson, 200 block of Jones Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy C. Koker
Jeremy C. Koker, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Tarvis J. Koker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tarvis J. Koker, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Armand C. McCurty
Armand C. McCurty, 2000 block of W. High Street, Racine, possession of THC, neglecting a child.
Shaina M. Plump
Shaina M. Plump, 2000 block of W. High Street, Racine, possession of THC, neglecting a child.
Reginald G. Turner
Reginald G. Turner, 1800 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor battery, robbery with use of force, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Darian J. Larsen
Darian J. Larsen, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, racine, possession of a controlled substance.
Alicia M. Malone
Alicia M. Malone, 1000 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Brittany Lee Martin
Brittany Lee Martin, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Robert M. McClain
Robert M. McClain, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Jessica N. Ott
Jessica N. Ott, 1000 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.
John S. Planka
John S. Planka, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carl F. Rickert Jr.
Carl F. Rickert Jr., 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Willie Wayne Sykes
Willie Wayne Sykes, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping, possess/illegally obtained prescription.