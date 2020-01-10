UPDATE: Man arrested in alleged enticement of Burlington teen bonds out of jail, no charges yet

BURLINGTON — A 48-year-old man was arrested three days after he allegedly tried to invite a Burlington High School student into his vehicle, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced.

Michael R. Crane was arrested at his home Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said, although officials did not indicate where the home is located.

As of Friday afternoon, Crane was no longer being held in Racine County Jail after bonding out and with no charges having been filed, Schmaling confirmed, although recommended charges have been forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Crane's vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Spark with Wisconsin license plates, was identified in part thanks to community tips and an eyewitness who contacted the Sheriff's Office after a photo of the vehicle was released Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation began Monday after the girl Crane allegedly attempted to invite into his vehicle called a relative to tell them what was happening. The relative then contacted law enforcement.