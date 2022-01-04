UPDATE: Man and woman in Racine hospital's pregnancy ward allegedly found using heroin

RACINE — A woman and a man from Racine are facing charges after they allegedly were using drugs inside a hospital's pregnancy ward.

Cassandra Y. Bernay, 30, of the 2400 block of Illinois Street, faces charges for three felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury, first offense.

Michael R. Navarro, 31, of the 3400 block of Daisy Lane, was charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to criminal complaints:

On Friday, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St., for a woman using drugs in the labor and delivery department.

Upon arrival, an officer met with a nurse who said that Bernay “seemed out of it,” and that she admitted to using heroin in the hospital. She said that she saw Navarro leave and return to Bernay’s room about six times.

Bernay’s and Navarro’s belongings were searched. Among the items found were two needles allegedly belonging to Navarro, two $5 bills with a brown rock substance stuffed inside shoes belonging to Navarro, a silver cup with a brown substance inside a jacket belonging to Bernay and paper belonging to Bernay with a couple of pills tucked inside.

Navarro admitted the shoes were his and that the items also were his. The brown substances tested positive for fentanyl and the pills were 30mg of Oxycodone hydrochloride.

Treatment, not punishment, for veterans facing criminal charges Veterans Treatment Courts, like the one in Racine that graduated four vets Monday, were designed to divert veterans from the criminal justice system and into programs where either substance abuse or mental health issues could be treated.

Navarro was given a $3,000 cash bond, and Bernay was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Bernay was already facing charges for allegedly having caused a crash on Oct. 26 near the intersection of Graceland and Osborne boulevards that left three children injured, including one that was left bleeding from the mouth and another who had a baseball-sized lump on their forehead.

Police said that when they made contact with Bernay, the driver, she said she was distracted by her child getting out of her car seat which caused her to hit a utility pole. Officers reported she was stumbling, had slow speech and appeared lethargic.

A witness told police that Bernay appeared to have been stuffing glass bottles in her purse and that the car never applied the brakes before hitting the pole. Her purse was searched and an uncapped hypodermic needle, a capped hypodermic needle and a metal bottle cap containing a baggie with 0.2 grams of fentanyl were found. Six 30mg Oxycodone hydrochloride pills also were allegedly found.

A criminal complaint stated Bernay was pregnant at the time of the crash.