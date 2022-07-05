UPDATE: Man allegedly threatened to bomb Waterford bank with briefcase that didn't actually contain explosives

WATERFORD — A Racine County man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb a bank in Waterford Tuesday afternoon, although authorities later reported the briefcase that supposedly carried a bomb did not actually have any explosive devices inside.

The man has not been publicly identified other than his age, 52, and that he is a Racine County resident. He is reported to currently be in the Racine County Jail.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which led the investigation and response, as well as an alert from the Village of Waterford Fire Department:

At 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call came from an employee at Community State Bank, 810 Fox Lane, who said the man, was "a known customer" of the bank and that he "was threatening staff with a bomb in a briefcase."

The threat was made while the man was in the bank's drive-thru.

The doors of the bank were then locked. When authorities arrived, the man was found standing in the parking lot with a silver briefcase.

"He was ordered at gunpoint to place the briefcase down and step away from it. The male complied and was safely taken into custody without further incident," the RCSO reported.

All area residents and those inside area businesses were told to shelter in place and/or evacuate.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Hazardous Device Squad then arrived on scene, and its technicians X-rayed the briefcase and then "a small water propelled charge" was used to open the briefcase.

The suspect's truck was also searched, with no dangerous devices being found.

"Once the briefcase and vehicle were determined not to be a threat, the shelter in place was lifted and area residents were notified the area was safe," an RCSO release continued. "Once all photographs and evidence were collected, the immediate businesses were able to re-open," which occurred approximately three hours after the initial threat was made.

The suspect's home was also searched later and was "cleared for any other potential explosive devices."

The Waterford Fire Department responded and supported two people who were on scene, reported to have been suffering from "breathing issues and heat exposure," although no one was hospitalized.

The Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company also supported the fire department while the incident went on.

The all-clear came at 5:31 p.m.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is referring the suspect for two counts of disorderly conduct and also for bomb scare, which is a felony. The man may also be charged with making terroristic threats.

In a statement, Waterford Interim Fire Chief Tom Nehring said ""Incidents like these evolve quickly and require an immediate response to best protect the safety and welfare of our customers. Our vested interest and intimate knowledge of our community proved to be a valuable resource as we assisted our partners during this law enforcement driven event. I am proud of the speed, professionalism and technical competence our responders displayed at this high-risk, low frequency event."