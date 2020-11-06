UPDATE: Man accused of shooting two police officers in Delafield arrested

DELAFIELD — A man suspected of shooting two police officers on Friday in Waukesha County, who is also wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder, has been arrested after a manhunt, police said.
Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot in Waukesha County. Helicopter video from Milwaukee-based WISN-TV shows the man surrendered peacefully as heavily armed officers approached him in the field.
Police earlier identified the man as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, wanted for a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota.
Two officers shot
Kehl said that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected of a hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.
Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit, Kehl said. The officers’ wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, the chief said. The suspect in the shooting was still at large
Fargo police, in a Facebook post, said they were notified Friday morning that the shooting in Delafield involved Benton, a man wanted in their city for attempted murder.
“If you’re in the area you’re going to want to be careful. Maybe just stay home today. Stay inside. Don’t let any strangers in your house. If you see something suspicious, call,” Kehl said at a briefing.
According to Fargo police, a man called police about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and said he thought he had been shot. He said he had taken a ride share to Moorhead, Minnesota, and then experienced head pain.
He returned to Fargo and called police. He was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel found bullet fragments in his head, police said.
