UPDATE: Man accused of shooting five people in Racine identified

RACINE — The man accused of shooting five people before killing himself as police closed in Sunday night in Downtown Racine has been identified as John Wesley Brown, 50, of Racine.

The Racine Police Department identified Brown in a release Monday morning. All five people he shot, one woman and four men, "are in stable condition and are recovering," the RPD said.

Police said they responded to the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue at 1:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, where they "encountered an armed party" and "saw several people running north on College Avenue." Police said that officers chased Brown and "when confronted" and after "several minutes" of negotiation he "turned the gun on himself."

On Sunday, the RPD said that the shooting "appears to be domestic related."

Gun violence

The shooting that was either the 49th or 60th mass shooting in the first 44 days of 2022 in the United States, depending on your definition of mass shooting, according to crowdsourced databases.

Mass Shooting Tracker (MassShootingTracker.site) considers Racine's shooting as the 60th of the year so far; it defines a mass shooting "as a single outburst of violence in which four or more people are shot," including the shooter. The Gun Violence Archive, which only recorded 48 mass shootings in the country as of Saturday, has a more restrictive definition. It defines a mass shooting as when there are "four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter."

The number of four casualties is derived from the FBI definition of mass murder being four killings in one incident.

Reactions

Only a handful of elected officials issued statements following the violence. Among them were Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who said "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic gun violence that transpired in downtown Racine last night. I’m sending healing thoughts to all those affected by this horrible incident and praying that all those injured are able to make a full recovery."

Others who issued statements are Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

"As we await more details on yet another act of gun violence, my heart goes out to the entire Racine community and all those affected by this tragedy. We shouldn’t have to live like this. We need to confront this epidemic head-on," Godlewski said in a tweet.

Barnes called for reform to gun laws in Wisconsin and the U.S., something he and Gov. Tony Evers have advocated for since taking office, particularly in the form of requiring universal background checks for firearm purchases. Barnes tweeted Sunday: "I’m devastated to hear about today’s shooting in Racine. My thoughts are with the friends, family, and community affected. And I want to thank the first responders on the scene. This happens far too often, we need to pass common sense gun safety reforms now."

As of Sunday night, the victims and shooter have not been publicly identified. The victims' injuries have been reported to have been non-life threatening.

Monday morning, another Democrat running for U.S. Senate, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, tweeted in support of gun reform. "Absolutely gut wrenching to have another shooting. Praying for a speedy recovery to those involved and the Racine community. Gun safety legislation matters. When is enough, enough?"

Every time a mass shooting occurs, the Mass Shooting Tracker tweets out details of the shooting, preceded by the phrase "America's gun psychopathy continues."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.