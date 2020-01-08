UPDATE: Male was reportedly shot on Riverside Drive

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shooting on Riverside Drive that resulted in a male being shot and transported by Flight for Life Tuesday evening.
At approximately 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the Racine Police Department reported Wednesday.
The victim was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital to Wauwatosa for further treatment.
During the investigation, it was determined the incident occurred on Riverside Drive, which runs parallel to the Root River, in Racine.
As of Wednesday morning, police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and there was no update on the status of the victim.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
LeRoy D. Williams
LeRoy D. Williams, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dennis Ray Rumler
Dennis Ray Rumler, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Theodore Lightfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Theodore Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Cavon Isaiah Green
Cavon Isaiah Green, of Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cory Lee Grafton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cory Lee Grafton, of Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft by false representation.
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Richard Kim Fibish
Richard K. Fibish, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Laquisha Monique Dennis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laquisha Monique Dennis, of Waukegan, Illinois, possession of THC.
Johnny Hope Bender
Johnny Hope Bender, 1700 block of West Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Becky Lynn Baker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Becky Lynn Baker, 5300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft.
Deonte P. Westmoreland
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deonte P. Westmoreland, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC.
Aahlanzo Shareif Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aahlanzo Shareif Jones, of Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Robert Leo Lewins
Robert Leo Lewins, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a seventh offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Qingyu Wei
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Qingyu Wei, of Troy, Michigan, felony theft by false representation between $2,500 and $5,000.
Elijah Rain Norton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah Rain Norton, 2500 block of Lawn Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Keenen Juwan Holt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keenen Juwan Holt, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob Aaron Gust
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob Aaron Gust, of Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense.
Dennis R. Frame
Dennis R. Frame, of Mount Horeb, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 500 block of 14th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, child enticement, second-degree assault of a child under 16, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.
Kristen Mae Arneson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kristen Mae Arneson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.