UPDATE: Male was reportedly shot on Riverside Drive

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shooting on Riverside Drive that resulted in a male being shot and transported by Flight for Life Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the Racine Police Department reported Wednesday.

The victim was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital to Wauwatosa for further treatment.

During the investigation, it was determined the incident occurred on Riverside Drive, which runs parallel to the Root River, in Racine.

As of Wednesday morning, police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and there was no update on the status of the victim.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

