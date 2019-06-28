{{featured_button_text}}
I-94 closure 6/28/19

Northbound Interstate 94 is closed from Highway 20 to Ryan Road. Shown is a screenshot taken about 2:10 p.m. from a closed-circuit television stream of I-94 at Highway 20.

 WisDOT

CALEDONIA — Northbound Interstate 94 is completely shut down from Highway 20 to Ryan Road in Milwaukee County due to a crash.

Police scanner reports at about 11:35 a.m. Friday indicated two semitrailer trucks had collided near Seven Mile Road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, hazardous materials were involved; thus the extended duration of the closure. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation. 

An incident notification sent out at 1:29 p.m. indicated the crash was expected to result in a "long duration closure."

The interstate was initially shut down from Highway G to Ryan Road until about 1:45 p.m., when the State Patrol ordered the closure to extend south to Highway 20.

Various law enforcement agencies from Racine and Milwaukee counties, in addition to the State Patrol, are on the scene, scanner reports indicated.

After closing I-94 at Highway 20, the State Patrol initially announced a detour route that would have gone to where highways 31 and 32 meet, an intersection that is closed because of a state road project.

At just after 2:30, the State Patrol announced it will return the northbound closure point to Highway G, with a new northbound detour route. After Highway 20 is reopened, the new route will be: 

Highway G to the West Frontage Road, north to Seven Mile Road/Highway 241 north, which also becomes South 27th Street; to Ryan Road/Highway 100 east to I-94.

A State Patrol sergeant said the reopening of Highway 20 was expected to occur one to two hours after that decision, to set up markers that will properly alert drivers to exit via Highway G.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

