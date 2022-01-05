UPDATE: Killing at Milwaukee Burger King appears unrelated to gun incident at Mount Pleasant drive-thru

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at an employee of the Burger King along Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) just east of Interstate 94 Tuesday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

According to the MPPD, at around 3:54 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the man pointed a handgun at an employee working Burger King's drive-thru and also shot the employee's car in the parking lot before fleeing.

Officers from the MPPD and the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to the area and "secured the scene," but the suspect was not found.

The MPPD reported "that the incident stemmed from an altercation over food service ... The incident at this time appears to be an isolated incident with no greater threat to the general public. No one was injured during these reckless actions."

To share information regarding the incident, the MPPD can be contacted at 262-884-0454 (option No. 4), or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 262-636-9330 or through racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

Killing in Milwaukee

Police do not believe that the incident is related to the killing of a 16-year-old Burger King worker in Milwaukee during an apparent robbery that occurred two days prior, Sgt. Jason Vaccaro of the MPPD said in an email.

"At this time we have no linking information or belief that the incidents are connected. This appears to be an isolated incident at our BK location," Vaccaro said.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the killing a “horrible tragedy.” He said that the teenager, Niesha Harris-Brazell, appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.

The shooter in that case likewise remains at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0