UPDATE: Kenosha police officer shot overnight on Sheridan Road; suspect remains at large

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Police were continuing to investigate after a Kenosha Police officer was shot during an early Saturday morning incident by a suspect who fled and was still at large as of Saturday afternoon.

Kenosha Police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road, north of Downtown, to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint. At that time, the responding officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect, which was provided by the complainant.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer, who has not been identified. The officer returned fire. It was not known if the suspect was injured.

The suspect then fled.

The officer was transported to a local hospital. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.

The officer is 30 years old with two years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, which has assumed charge of the investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to DCI.