UPDATE: Kenosha County teacher arrested in Burlington, charged with child pornography and sexual assault

BURLINGTON — An elementary school band teacher from Wheatland in Kenosha County has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.

Zachary Wendt, 38, who was arrested by Burlington police, is being held in the Racine County Jail and is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on six felonies and two misdemeanors.

According to online court records, Wendt is charged with two felony counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children; three felony counts of possession of child pornography; one felony count of exposing genitals or other intimate parts; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged 16 or older.

It was not immediately clear why Wendt was arrested by Burlington police, as he works at Wheatland Center School, located in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department referred questions to Burlington police.

Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson and other police officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Wheatland School District Administrator Marty McGinley sent a note home to parents Wednesday announcing that an unidentified employee had been arrested for "an alleged situation." McGinley wrote that the allegations stem from circumstances outside the Wheatland district and not involving any Wheatland student.

McGinley also announced that a school band concert scheduled for Thursday was being postponed "due to the circumstances surrounding this investigation." McGinley told parents that the unidentified employee has been suspended without pay.

Contacted at his office Thursday, McGinley declined to comment.

The school's website identifies Wendt as a band teacher. A Milwaukee TV station last year featured Wendt for recording a video of himself playing several musical instruments in a unique rendition of the Queen rock classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Wheatland Center School, located at 6606 368th Ave., has about 580 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It is not affiliated with the Burlington Area School District, although its mailing address is in Burlington.

McGinley assured parents that counselors and other officials would be available to answer any student questions about the situation.

"As a school district, our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students," he wrote. "We will continue to do everything we can to make that happen."

As a result of the arrest, a Wheatland school band concert that had been scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.