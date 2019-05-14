Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — All lanes of southbound Interstate 94/41 were blocked from about 2:45 p.m. until about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 20 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

For most of that time, traffic was at a standstill as no vehicles were able to pass the scene of a three-vehicle crash, although one lane reopened at about 6 p.m.

The crash involved a tanker trailer and a Chevy Tahoe that ended up getting stuck beneath the tanker and came to rest facing the wrong way. Nothing appeared to have spilled from the tanker, although the metal was dented. A Jeep Grand Cherokee that came to rest about 500 feet past the tanker and the Tahoe also suffered heavy front-end damage.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported, after its initial investigation, that the Tahoe struck a barrier along the median wall, then struck the Jeep, which had two occupants, both of whom were 76 years old. The Tahoe then crashed into the tanker.

The windshield of the Tahoe was crushed and its airbags were deployed. Flight for Life was called for at least one of the people involved in the crash, although the injured person was taken to the hospital and the helicopter was called off while en route.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured. It was not immediately clear who was injured or the condition of the injured.

Traffic on I-94/41 was backed up to Rawson Avenue in Milwaukee County within 45 minutes of the crash, one driver said. Traffic headed in the other direction slowed down significantly, largely because of northbound drivers slowing down to look as they passed the scene of the crash.

The DOT said that, as a result of the incident, a crash cushion just south of the Highway K overpass needed to be repaired.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
11
7

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments