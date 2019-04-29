MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The two northbound lanes of Interstate 94/41 near Ryan Road/Highway 100 are no longer closed after a crash that happened just after 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation
The crash occurred approximately two miles north of the Racine County border.
Only two lanes are currently open due to construction on the interstate.
Police scanner reports indicate that a vehicle fire may have occurred as a result of the crash.
According to the DOT, the affected lanes were cleared by 4:15 p.m.
