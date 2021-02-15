UPDATE: 'I wanted to push the limit' said man who allegedly stalked woman from Racine to Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, Valentine's Day, for a report of an adult female driving her vehicle that was being followed by an older blue work van.
Shortly after the call was received by the Racine County Communications Center, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the blue van and identified the operator as Michael W. Kelley Dellach.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney's Office, Dellach has been charged on one count of stalking and one count of disorderly conduct.
Dellach admitted that he followed the victim’s vehicle from Racine to Union Grove due to the vehicle driving past him in Racine.
He informed deputies that he had no idea who was driving the vehicle and that he just wanted to identify who the driver was.
Dellach was unable to provide what his intention was for following the vehicle or an explanation as to why he continued to follow the vehicle for approximately 16 miles lasting 30 minutes.
“I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person to call the police,” Dellach said. “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person."
He added he knew that the victim knew she was being followed and "it was somewhat fun."
Deputies said the victim indicated she was fearful for her safety and that she attempted to elude Dellach’s vehicle multiple times by pulling into business parking lots in the Union Grove area.
The criminal complaint stated Dellach's van got so close to the rear bumper of the victim's vehicle that she could not see Dellach's headlights.
She also reported that as she attempted to pull out of one of the parking lots to elude Dellach, he attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.
When she saw Dellach's van's wheels start to spin in the snow, she took it as an opportunity to drive away and wait for police, according to the criminal complaint.
Dellach was transported and turned over to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $5,150, according to a press release from the County Sheriff's Office.
Dellach admitted to having mental health issues and to not seeing a psychiatrist or taking medications.
The criminal complaint listed Dellach as having the following convictions:
- Sep. 25, 2019: Convicted in Walworth County for Impersonating a Peace Officer
- June 11, 2018: Convicted in Dane County for Battery and Disorderly Conduct
Today's mugshots: Feb. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole E Schwartz
Nicole E Schwartz, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Rochelle T Trevino
Rochelle T Trevino, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Randolph T Vassh
Randolph T Vassh, 5800 block of Highway V, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John W Ziolkowski Jr.
John (aka Scott Poplawski) W Ziolkowski Jr., 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaylen W James
Jaylen W James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Margie J Phillips
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Ronald Stovall
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
David T Galbraith
David T Galbraith, 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary E Gross
Gary E Gross, 3600 block of Newman Road, Racine, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense).
