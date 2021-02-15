UPDATE: 'I wanted to push the limit' said man who allegedly stalked woman from Racine to Union Grove

He added he knew that the victim knew she was being followed and "it was somewhat fun."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies said the victim indicated she was fearful for her safety and that she attempted to elude Dellach’s vehicle multiple times by pulling into business parking lots in the Union Grove area.

The criminal complaint stated Dellach's van got so close to the rear bumper of the victim's vehicle that she could not see Dellach's headlights.

She also reported that as she attempted to pull out of one of the parking lots to elude Dellach, he attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

When she saw Dellach's van's wheels start to spin in the snow, she took it as an opportunity to drive away and wait for police, according to the criminal complaint.

Dellach was transported and turned over to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $5,150, according to a press release from the County Sheriff's Office.

Dellach admitted to having mental health issues and to not seeing a psychiatrist or taking medications.

The criminal complaint listed Dellach as having the following convictions: