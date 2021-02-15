 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 'I wanted to push the limit' said man who allegedly stalked woman from Racine to Union Grove
UPDATE: 'I wanted to push the limit' said man who allegedly stalked woman from Racine to Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, Valentine's Day, for a report of an adult female driving her vehicle that was being followed by an older blue work van.

Shortly after the call was received by the Racine County Communications Center, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the blue van and identified the operator as Michael W. Kelley Dellach.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney's Office, Dellach has been charged on one count of stalking and one count of disorderly conduct.

Dellach admitted that he followed the victim’s vehicle from Racine to Union Grove due to the vehicle driving past him in Racine.

He informed deputies that he had no idea who was driving the vehicle and that he just wanted to identify who the driver was.

Dellach was unable to provide what his intention was for following the vehicle or an explanation as to why he continued to follow the vehicle for approximately 16 miles lasting 30 minutes.

“I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person to call the police,” Dellach said. “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person."

He added he knew that the victim knew she was being followed and "it was somewhat fun."

Deputies said the victim indicated she was fearful for her safety and that she attempted to elude Dellach’s vehicle multiple times by pulling into business parking lots in the Union Grove area.

The criminal complaint stated Dellach's van got so close to the rear bumper of the victim's vehicle that she could not see Dellach's headlights. 

She also reported that as she attempted to pull out of one of the parking lots to elude Dellach, he attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

When she saw Dellach's van's wheels start to spin in the snow, she took it as an opportunity to drive away and wait for police, according to the criminal complaint. 

Dellach was transported and turned over to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $5,150, according to a press release from the County Sheriff's Office.

Dellach admitted to having mental health issues and to not seeing a psychiatrist or taking medications. 

The criminal complaint listed Dellach as having the following convictions: 

  • Sep. 25, 2019: Convicted in Walworth County for Impersonating a Peace Officer
  • June 11, 2018: Convicted in Dane County for Battery and Disorderly Conduct
Michael Kelley-Dellach
