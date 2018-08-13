CALEDONIA — Several horses are reportedly dead after a barn fire Monday evening near the Franksville area of Caledonia.
Fire crews were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to Landlife Farms, 4747 Highway H, just north of Highway K.
James Stamas, who identified himself as a friend of barn owner Karen Checki, estimated there were about 16 horses in the barn at the time the fire was discovered. Stamas estimated at least half of them got out.
Lt. Steven Ramlow of the Caledonia Fire Department confirmed that several of the horses died in the fire, although the total number of deceased horses and the cause of the fire were still under investigation late Monday night.
Stamas said he was working on the farm when he saw a horse suddenly dart from the barn. Within seconds, Stamas said, he heard Checki shout and then he saw smoke.
Stamas was reportedly injured trying to free the horses, but remained on scene at the fire. Checki was too shaken up to talk to a reporter on scene.
Ramlow said that the barn is considered a total loss, although it was the only structure on the farm that sustained damage.
The fire was reported “knocked down” at 6:51 p.m., according to fire command on scene, and Ramlow said that the fire was completely under control before 9 p.m.
A fire investigator was called to the scene.
Caledonia firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from the Raymond, South Shore, Oak Creek, Franklin and Pleasant Prairie fire departments. Caledonia police, the Racine Fire Bells and We Energies crews also assisted at the scene.
