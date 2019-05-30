Update: History of domestic violence reported before north side homicide

RACINE — A 39-year-old Racine man is charged with homicide after he reportedly stabbed a 35-year-old man to death and left his children's 36-year-old mother in critical condition early Thursday morning.
Lapiate P. Boone, of the 3800 block of North Bay Drive, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, with the use of a dangerous weapon, as a result of domestic abuse.
Authorities actively searched for Boone, who was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Racine Police said.
Domestic dispute
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Boone's children's mother went to visit her 16-year-old and 12-year-old children, who were living with their father, Boone, in a duplex at 3822 North Bay Drive on the city's far northeast side. The children's mother also lived there until September, when she moved out due to problems in their relationship.
The children's mother was at the home from about 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday when she and Boone began to argue. During an argument, Boone allegedly stabbed the woman in the back of the leg with a kitchen knife. She immediately left with her children and the 16-year-old drove herself to the hospital for treatment.
After she was released from the hospital, the children's mother and her boyfriend took the children back to the duplex to get their school bags and some clothing. Boone's car was not there. They all went inside and did not find Boone, so the children and their mother began to pack some items.
At about 12:49 a.m., according to police, Boone reportedly returned home and began hitting the children's mother with a large pole in the living room. Her boyfriend tried to get between the two, but Boone began hitting him too.
The fight moved into the kitchen, where Boone allegedly grabbed a knife and began stabbing the children's mother and her boyfriend, who tried to intervene. The three went through the kitchen's backdoor and into the backyard, where Boone fled, leaving the children's mother on the ground.
The mother's boyfriend returned to the house, where the children tried to use towels to stop his bleeding. He was stabbed in the chest, upper thigh and head. He was found near his phone trying to call 911 when paramedics arrived; however, the mother's boyfriend died from his injuries before he could be treated at the hospital.
The children's mother remained in the backyard where she was found in the grass by a Racine Police officer. A knife was located nearby. She reportedly told an officer that Boone had stabbed her.
The woman suffered injuries to her face, right arm and back. She was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where she remained as of Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed that the children were not harmed in the incident.
'In danger'
Devin Smrekar, 23, who lives nearby in the Barclay Apartments in the 3800 block of North Main St., said that he was up late Wednesday night.
Smrekar said that at about 1 a.m. Thursday, he said he and his girlfriend had just got into bed when he heard noises. Smrekar's apartment is on the northeastern portion of the building, nearest to the crime scene.
Smrekar said when he muted his television, he heard the sound of someone screaming for their life.
"Someone was in danger," Smrekar said.
Smrekar thought he heard a child or teen yelling "Daddy, please stop, daddy, please, no." Fearing the possibility of stray bullets, Smrekar said he got down on the floor and called 911.
History of abuse
This is not the first time abuse was reported between Boone and the female victim. Court records show that the woman filed a restraining order against Boone in September.
In the court documents, the woman calls Boone verbally abusive and says that he frequently follows her around and tracks her phone. She said she did not want to be in a relationship with him, and said Boone often takes her phone to avoid her calling police. Her restraining order was granted and was in effect until September 2020.
Another disturbance was reported on Nov. 2, when Racine Police were dispatched to the duplex after the victim called and told authorities that Boone should not be there. The victim said Boone was trying to kill her, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman said she was leaving a friend's house on Anthony Lane and got into her car. She said Boone got into the passenger seat and pulled a knife on her, saying "I'm going to kill you." She said Boone struck her in the forehead and police reported seeing a golf ball sized lump on her head.
In that report, the woman said that she does not want to be with Boone, but "he will do anything to get back with me."
In that case, Boone was originally charged with battery. The charge was eventually amended to disorderly conduct and resulted in a fine.
This is the second domestic violence-related homicide in the City of Racine in the past three weeks. On May 10, 30-year-old Angelica Rios was fatally shot in an alleged domestic violence incident, by Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr., who then took his own life.
And on Tuesday morning in Caledonia, 55-year-old Robert Luckfield Jr. died from gunshot wounds after an argument reportedly broke out between Luckfield, his daughter and her live-in boyfriend in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue.
No charges have been filed in that incident, in which the boyfriend and daughter told police that Luckfield was chasing them with a gun and had fired a round and they had armed themselves with a shot gun to defend themselves.
